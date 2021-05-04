Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $75.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.
CMCSA opened at $56.57 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 8,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 167,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 30.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.