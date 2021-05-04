Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $75.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.

CMCSA opened at $56.57 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 8,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 167,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 30.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

