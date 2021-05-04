Comerica Bank Buys 1,993 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.