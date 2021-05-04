Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

VB opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

