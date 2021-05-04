Comerica Bank Sells 1,333 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.