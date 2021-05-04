Comerica Bank Sells 2,122 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

