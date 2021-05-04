Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.74 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

