Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,411 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

