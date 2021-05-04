Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

