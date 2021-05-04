Connectome 24 Hour Volume Reaches $703,815.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $417,643.58 and $703,815.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00084958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00871998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.98 or 0.09878068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

