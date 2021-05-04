Constellation Software (CNSWF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,491.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $939.01 and a 52-week high of $1,619.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,439.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,297.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,877.50.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

