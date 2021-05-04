Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CLR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 26,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

