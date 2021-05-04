Contrasting Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Loncor Resources has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loncor Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.80 $4.30 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Resources N/A -8.84% -8.32% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loncor Resources and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Loncor Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

