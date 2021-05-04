Contrasting Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) & PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get PROG alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PROG and Textainer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Textainer Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROG currently has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than Textainer Group.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Textainer Group 9.70% 4.53% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.89 $31.47 million $3.89 13.39 Textainer Group $619.76 million 2.18 $56.72 million $0.96 27.84

Textainer Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROG beats Textainer Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers. The Container Management segment manages a fleet of container for and on behalf of owners. The Container Resale segment consists purchases and leases or resells of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.