Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. 451,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.