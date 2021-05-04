Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $801,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,200.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

