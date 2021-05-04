CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $613.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

