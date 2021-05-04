CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.44.

COR opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

