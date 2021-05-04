Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
