Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

OGC opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.08.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

