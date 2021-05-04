Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

