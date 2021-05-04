CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group stock opened at $858.91 on Monday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $604.96 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $864.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.30. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

