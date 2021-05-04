Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 37,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $378.23. 27,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

