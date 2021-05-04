Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 103,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,118. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

