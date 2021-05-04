Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.