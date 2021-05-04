Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

