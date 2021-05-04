Cowen Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $333.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $347.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.21.

SEDG opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

