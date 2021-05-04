Cowen Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $16.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Cowen from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.