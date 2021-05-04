CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,954. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.