Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.
CR stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.50. 503,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.59 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
