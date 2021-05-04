Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Raised to $399.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $399.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $374.60.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of CACC opened at $415.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.