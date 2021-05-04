Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.