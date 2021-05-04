Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Outperform

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $13,118,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

