Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 13,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.47.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
