Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 13,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

