Credits Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $21.03 million and $1.28 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.