Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 573982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

