Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Criteo reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CRTO traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 50,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.