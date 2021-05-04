Critical Comparison: Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) versus Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge Energy and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A Clene N/A -2.46% -2.20%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brooge Energy and Clene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clene 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clene has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 145.00%. Given Clene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Brooge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Clene shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooge Energy and Clene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge Energy $44.08 million 24.12 -$76.56 million $0.32 30.31 Clene N/A N/A $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Clene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brooge Energy.

Summary

Clene beats Brooge Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which comprise blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

