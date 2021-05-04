Crossvault Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $221.15. 14,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.