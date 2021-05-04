Crossvault Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $221.15. 14,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82.

