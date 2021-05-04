Crossvault Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.49. 23,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,635. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average is $239.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

