Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.41 and a beta of 1.23.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
