Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cryoport by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

