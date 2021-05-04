Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $8,415.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00071447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00865441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.99 or 0.09612415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00100088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

