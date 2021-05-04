CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 27% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $189,713.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00086523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.00855523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.19 or 0.09820192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00044596 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

