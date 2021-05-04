Csenge Advisory Group Has $960,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

MCD opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

