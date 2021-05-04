Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

