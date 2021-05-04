CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Compass Point downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $315.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

