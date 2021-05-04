CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Down to $14.67

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.02. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 10,412 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

