CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,526. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $623.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

