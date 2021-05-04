Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on June 4th

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CBP opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Curtis Banks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.73. The stock has a market cap of £187.93 million and a PE ratio of 29.68.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

In related news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.