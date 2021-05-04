Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

