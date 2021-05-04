Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.25 to $18.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 34455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

