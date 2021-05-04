CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,701. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

